Is Black Friday shopping fading?

The national shopping frenzy known as Black Friday is here, and just like millions of other Americans, Central Virginians were out looking for the best deals.

But the Black Friday shopping phenomena might be fading.

Retailers and customers could not ask for a better day with nice weather and plenty of parking spaces.

At Best Buy where electronics are the big sellers during the after-Thanksgiving sales, there was a steady line of customers.

For the Payne-Smith family, they found no long lines but deep discounts.

"We found a PS 4 for $199. It's normally $400," Stacey Payne Smith said.

On the Downtown Mall, some small business owners got a special gift with a lot of business on Black Friday.

"We've been swamped and that's really a surprise," said Fenton Gifts owner Joan Fenton.

She added that she has seen three to four times more sales on this Black Friday than the last.

She says she attributes that to too many early holiday sales.

"They all started on Thursday and last weekend, so at this point, there is less incentive to go there, " Fenton said.

But there also might be another reason.

According to the financial services firm PricewaterhouseCoopers, for the first time, shoppers surveyed said they will do the bulk of their holiday shopping online.