It's Electric: Dominion Energy initiative for Virginia Schools

Dominion Energy is fighting its carbon footprint and helping schools across Virginia do the same through its latest initiative.

The power company launched an electric school bus initiative that will transition diesel fuel school buses to electric buses across the Commonwealth.

The power company hopes to move forward with its initiative in three phases.

“The first phase of this initiative would put 50 electric school buses on the road. Dominion has said they want to spread those out amongst the Northern Virginia, Central Virginia and Hampton Roads,” said Environment Virginia Climate Advocate Joe Rupp.

Dominion hopes to expand the program to 1,000 buses in phase 2, which would begin in five years.

“It is unclear if Phase 2 would be limited to Northern Virginia, Central Virginia and Hampton Roads,” said Rupp.

By Phase 3, Dominion hopes to expand the program to all school buses in Virginia by 2030.

“State approval would be required to complete the expansion entailed in Phase 2 and Phase 3 because Dominion plans to pay for their portion of the program through the base rate,” said Rupp.

Environment America reports more than 90 percent of the buses on roads run on diesel fuel and older school buses cause air pollution within the bus itself.

“Unfortunately, for the reality, it is really bad for the kids on the bus. Some studies have shown that the level of diesel exhaust that exists in the air on buses is four times higher than the amount of diesel exhaust ahead of the bus,” said Rupp.

The upfront cost for an electric bus, plus the cost of charging infrastructure and maintenance, can be a roadblock for some school division considering investing in electric buses.

"A regular bus costs about $100,000, an electric school bus right now costs $350,000, but because of the Dominion program, counties would only have to pay the $100,000 and Dominion would also own the batteries in the bus,” said Albemarle County Public Schools Transportation Director Jim Foley.

In a press release, Dominion says it will pay the price differential between an electric school bus and its diesel counterpart as well as the cost of charging infrastructure.

In June, Foley says he test drove an electric bus and hopes his school division is selected to receive an electric bus.

“We are going to enthusiastically apply for being able to purchase one of the buses,” he said.

The application is open for school divisions interested in applying.

Dominion says it will select interested schools based on the value of the batteries to the local grid.