Ivy MUC closed due to fire

The Rivanna Solid Waste Authority says its facility on Dick Woods Road is closed Thursday following an overnight fire.

The fire occurred Wednesday night in the refuse transfer building at the Ivy Material Utilization Center.

Officials say a tractor trailer that was used to haul trash caught fire, which was discovered Thursday morning.

They also say it appears only the trailer has been damaged, but a safety team is being brought in to inspect the building to make sure there is no other damage.

The facility will remain closed until the inspection is complete, and then the RWSA will make an announcement regarding its reopening.

No injuries were reported in connection with this incident.