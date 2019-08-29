JABA opens new office to help people sign up for health insurance

The Jefferson Area Board of Aging held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new McIntire Plaza office Thursday morning. The new office will allow JABA to counsel 1,700 more people this year.

Randy Rogers, Manager of Community Services for JABA, says the organization used all available assets and space to be able to accommodate 2,353 people last year.

Of that number, 51 percent could keep their existing coverage, while the rest needed to change their plans.

Rodgers says JABA helped saved its clients $1.2 million collectively on prescriptions last year.

With help from generous donors and Woodard Properties in Charlottesville, JABA was able to secure an office space in the McIntire Plaza in Charlottesville.

With the addition of the new office, there are now three different locations to use JABA's services.

The Hillsdale location is still an option as well as the mobile units that can be found all throughout Central Virginia.

If you are interested in making an appointment with a counselor, JABA recommends you call (434) 817-5248.