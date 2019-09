A shuttle service between Charlottesville and Crozet will be ending early on Friday due to the first home football game at the University of Virginia.

JAUNT says its Crozet CONNECT service will stop at 6 p.m. Friday.

Passengers can ride an earlier bus or call JAUNT for a free demand-response ride directly to their homes.

The number to call is (434) 296-3184 ext. 451.