JFK's daughter to participate in christening of new carrier

This June 19, 2019 file photo shows Caroline Kennedy during the JFK Space Summit at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston. John F. Kennedy's daughter Caroline will participate in the christening of a new aircraft carrier that's named after the 35th U.S. president. Newport News Shipbuilding said the christening of the USS John Kennedy will occur Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at the shipyard in Newport News, Va. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
By  | 
Updated: Sat 3:12 AM, Dec 07, 2019

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) -- John F. Kennedy's daughter Caroline will participate in the christening of a new aircraft carrier that's named after the 35th U.S. president.

Newport News Shipbuilding said the christening of the USS John Kennedy will occur Saturday at the shipyard in Newport News, Virginia.

Caroline Kennedy is the sponsor of her father's namesake ship. She will smash a bottle of American sparkling wine across the carrier's hull.

The ship is the second of the U.S. Navy's new Ford-Class of aircraft carriers. The new carrier is designed to carry and fly more planes with fewer sailors.

Guests will include the Kennedy family as well as Kennedy sailors and their families. Former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will serve as one of the speakers.

 
CBS19NEWS.COM COMMENT GUIDELINES
The comments sections of CBS19News.com are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from our viewers, but we only ask that you use your best judgment. CBS19News.com tracks IP addresses. Repeat violators may be banned from posting comments.
View Comment Guidelines powered by Disqus