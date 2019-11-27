JMRL's Giving Tree aims to give kids books for the holidays

The Jefferson-Madison Regional Library is collecting books through its Giving Tree Program for the 14th year.

All of the system's libraries are participating in it.

People visiting the libraries can pick an ornament from one of the trees, then buy a hardcover book for the child that made the ornament and then bring the book to the library to be given to the child.

Camille Thompson, the branch manager of the Gordon Avenue Library, hopes the books will provide kids a very special feeling for the holidays.

"It's important for them to feel that special magic about having that book that is just for them and they can read with and share with their family and their siblings and it is good for their early literacy skills to have that book they can have in their home and revisit," said Thompson.

The Giving Tree program ends on Dec. 6.