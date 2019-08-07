Jackson convicted for neighbor's stabbing death

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man accused of stabbing his neighbor to death has been convicted of manslaughter.
Gerald Jackson was found guilty of manslaughter on Wednesday for stabbing his neighbor in the neck with a screwdriver in January.
He was initially charged with second-degree murder for the death of Richard Edwards.
The incident occurred on Cherry Street in Charlottesville.
A jury has recommended a 10-year prison sentence.
The defense argued the two men were friends and the act was not premeditated.
Jackson will be sentenced in October.