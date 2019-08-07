Jackson convicted for neighbor's stabbing death

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Wed 7:04 PM, Aug 07, 2019

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man accused of stabbing his neighbor to death has been convicted of manslaughter.

Gerald Jackson was found guilty of manslaughter on Wednesday for stabbing his neighbor in the neck with a screwdriver in January.

He was initially charged with second-degree murder for the death of Richard Edwards.

The incident occurred on Cherry Street in Charlottesville.

A jury has recommended a 10-year prison sentence.

The defense argued the two men were friends and the act was not premeditated.

Jackson will be sentenced in October.

 
CBS19NEWS.COM COMMENT GUIDELINES
The comments sections of CBS19News.com are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from our viewers, but we only ask that you use your best judgment. CBS19News.com tracks IP addresses. Repeat violators may be banned from posting comments.
View Comment Guidelines powered by Disqus