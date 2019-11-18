Jail sentence for former day care worker convicted of assaulting children

A former day care worker will spend two months in jail for assaulting children.

Wanda Harlow was found guilty of four counts of assault and battery and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor on Monday.

She was sentenced in Albemarle Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

Court records show that Harlow was accused of slapping a baby, picking up a child by one arm, pulling a child's hair and digging her fingernails into a child's arm.

She worked at Bright Beginnings preschool in the Mill Creek area at the time.

The preschool said it fired Harlow immediately after learning about the allegations against her.