Jail sentence for pointing gun during road rage incident

(Source: MGN)
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) -- A Virginia man authorities say pointed a gun at another driver during a road rage incident in Massachusetts has been sentenced to 2 ½ years in jail.

The Standard-Times reports that 56-year-old Michael Couture was scheduled to appear at a hearing Thursday to determine whether he is a danger to society, but minutes before the hearing pleaded guilty to charges including assault with a dangerous weapon and drunken driving.

Police say the Hampton, Virginia man pointed a handgun at a 28-year-old New Bedford woman at a traffic light in Dartmouth on Aug. 31.

The woman told police she had been behind a swerving Couture and believed he was drunk.

Couture said he felt threatened when another vehicle pulled alongside him, and he displayed the gun but did not point it.

 
