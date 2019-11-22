Jazz concert benefits new music program for kids

A jazz concert was put on Friday evening at the Jefferson School to help raise money for, Eko Ise, a new music program.

The program is for kids eight to 18 years old. It will focus on originally Black genres of music such as jazz, R&B, and gospel.

Students will get their own instrument and theory teacher and will learn the history of Black music specific to Charlottesville.

Leslie Scott-Jones, director of the Charlottesville Players Guild at the Jefferson School, is organizing the new program. She said it will bring back music that Charlottesville needs again.

"Really giving Charlottesville a taste of what its missed for a really long time,” said Scott-Jones. “It's been a long time since there's been Black music played by Black people in this town and so that's what we're hoping to do."

The program will start accepting students at the beginning of 2020. An audition process is involved.

Several more concerts will happen within next year to continue to raise money for the program.