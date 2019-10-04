Jefferson Area CHIP changes name

A local children's health program has changed its name.

Earlier this week, the Jefferson Area Children's Health Improvement Program, or CHIP, announced it will now be called Child Health Partnership.

According to a release, the name change is due to people confusing the local organization for a housing organization or for the federal Children's Health Insurance Program.

The Child Health partnership promotes child health and family self-sufficiency through home visits conducted by nurses and parenting educators.

The release says this was the organization's original name when it began as a partnership of MACAA and the local health department in 1991 when it was working with pregnant mothers and families with children up to the age of six.

It became an independent nonprofit in 2008, which is when the name first changed.

The release says the organization has served more than 4,600 children in 2,300 families since 1991, helping with higher rates of preschool enrollment, immunizations, well-child visits, meeting developmental milestones, and parental employment.

