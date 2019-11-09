Jefferson-Madison Regional Library hosts affordable housing fair

Several housing organizations from Charlottesville met at the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library in downtown Charlottesville on Saturday morning to help the community explore their housing options.

The fair aims to introduce housing services for people with low income.

Katie Gorrell, a reference librarian with Jefferson-Madison Regional Library, said the fair is part of their work to help combat the city's housing crisis with a welcoming environment for the community.

"So we know there's a housing crisis here in Charlottesville," Gorrell said. "A lot of people don't know where to turn to. So we're trying to create a very welcoming and opening place where they can meet with these organizations."

Gorrell said this is the second fair they've held this year. They started the fair during Unity Days.

She hopes the fair will become an annual event in Charlottesville.