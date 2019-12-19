Jefferson School hosts Lunch and Learn series

The Jefferson School African American Heritage Center held its second installment of the Lunch and Learn series on Thursday.

Visitors got to learn about African-American stories in Albemarle County during the Antebellum period starting in 1860.

They also got to engage in conversations about free and enslaved African-Americans at the time.

"There are a lot of untold stories, really establishing Albemarle County as a place with many communities that are inside of it with many stories to tell," said Siri Russell, the Director of the Equity and Inclusion of Albemarle County. "What we really hope people get from this experience, from all of these sorts of experiences we've been able to participate in and support those stories."

The series is a part of Albemarle County's 275th birthday and the county's community remembrance project.

There will be a third installment of the Lunch and Learn series, but the date and subject have not yet been set.