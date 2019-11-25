Jens Soering and Elizabeth Haysom granted parole

Jens Soering and Elizabeth Haysom have been granted parole for the 1985 murder of Haysom's parents.

CBS19 News independently confirmed that Soering and Haysom will be turned over to ICE for deportation. Soering will be sent to his native Germany, while Haysom will be sent back to Canada.

Both were convicted and sentenced for the 1985 killing of Haysom's parents in Bedford County.

Soering initially confessed to killing Derek and Nancy Haysom, but later recanted.

Haysom was convicted of being an accessory to murder and was set to receive mandatory parole in 2032.

Over the years, numerous experts have said the two were wrongfully convicted.

However, not everyone is pleased with the decision to grant the two parole.

Congressman Ben Cline, who represents the Sixth Virginia Congressional District where the murders occurred, released the following statement:

I am shocked and appalled by the Virginia State Parole Board’s decision to grant parole to Jens Soering and Elizabeth Haysom, who are imprisoned for their roles in the gruesome 1985 double murder of Derek and Nancy Haysom in Bedford County. The impact of the Haysoms’ murder is still felt by the Bedford community today. This decision, based not on any remorse by the murderers for their crimes, but instead on some supposed cost-benefit to Virginia, is an insult to the families of the victims and to the principles of justice and the rule of law.

This is a developing story, and we will have more information as we get it.