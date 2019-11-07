UVA president reads to elementary school students

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- University of Virginia President Jim Ryan took some time Thursday morning to read to elementary school students in Charlottesville.

Ryan read to third graders at Johnson Elementary School. He read the children's book, "Thank You, Omu."

Ryan says reading to kids is something he finds important, and that he looks for opportunities to get out in the community and do just that.

"Reading to kids is one of the most important things that adults can do," he said.

Ryan finished his time with the students by chatting about the future, and extending an invitation to come and visit Grounds.

 
