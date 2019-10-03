Job fair coming up at Crozet Library

People looking for a new job or a career change can find out about current openings at a job fair on Friday.

The Virginia Career Works will be putting the fair on at the Crozet Library from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Area employers who will have representatives on hand include English Meadows Senior Living Community, Valley Landscaping, Three Notch'd Brewing Company, Farmington Country Club, and the U.S. Census among others.

Attendees are advised to dress to interview and bring copies of their resume.

