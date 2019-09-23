Job fair coming up at Northside Library

People looking for a new job may want to go to the Northside Library on Wednesday.

Virginia Career Works is hosting a job fair from 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the library, and there will be a workshop on job fair etiquette at 1 p.m.

More than 20 local employers will have representatives on hand to talk to job seekers and conduct interviews.

These include Little Keswick School, Wintergreen Resort, Harbor Freight Tools, Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Virginia, Aramark, Farmington Country Club, Custom Ink, the Draftsman, Walmart Distribution Center, and Three Notche'd Brewing Company among others.

Attendees are encouraged to come dressed to interview and bring copies of their resume.

