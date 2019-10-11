Job fair coming up at Northside Library

A monthly job fair is coming up at the Northside Library on Wednesday.

The Virginia Career Works will be hosting the fair from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. with representatives from various employers on hand to talk to attendees.

Those employers include Harbor Freight Tools, Chick-fil-A, the Draftsman, Boar's Head, Three Notch'd Brewing Company, Farming Country Club, and the U.S. Census among others.

But people who are thinking of attending have other resources available to them that they can use before going to the job fair.

There are the Virginia Career Works office, the Downtown Job Center, or the Albemarle County Job Center, where they can get help writing a resume and preparing for interviews.

There is also a job interviewing techniques workshop that will take place at 1 p.m., just before the job fair begins.

The event is open to anyone 16 years old or older. Attendees are advised to dress to interview and bring copies of their resume.

For more information, click on the link in the Related Links box.