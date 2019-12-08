Job fair coming up at Northside Library

Virginia Career Works' Charlottesville office is getting ready for its monthly job fair at the Northside Library.

The fair will be held Dec. 11 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Several area businesses will have representatives on hand to speak with attendees about openings and job requirements.

These businesses include the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Virginia, the Army National Guard, Custom Ink, Sentara, the Charlottesville Albemarle Airport, Three Notch'd Brewing Company, At Home Care and others.

Attendees are advised to dress to interview and bring copies of their resume.

There will also be a job fair etiquette workshop held at 1 p.m.

