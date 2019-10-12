Job fair coming up in Louisa County

Louisa County residents who are looking for work can attend a job fair that is coming up this next week.

Virginia Career Works will be hosting the fair on Oct. 18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Betty Queen Center.

Employers will have representatives on hand to talk to attendees about openings and responsibilities.

Companies that will be there include Payne Trucking, RMC Events, LaborMax, the Walmart Distribution Center, JAUNT, and the U.S. Census among others.

Attendees are encouraged to dress to interview and bring copies of their resume.