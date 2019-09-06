Job seekers invited to attend career showcase

The Albemarle County Department of Social Services will be hosting a hiring event next week at the County Office Building on Fifth Street.

The Career Showcase will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sept. 12.

The event, put on by the department's Self-Sufficiency Team, will include employers and other community resources to help people who are looking for work or considering a career change.

Some of the participating employers are the 2020 Census, Atlantic Constructors, the Albemarle County Police Departments, Commonwise Home Care, JAUNT, Pepsi Co, Robbin Staffing, the Transportation Safety Administration, and the U.S. Postal Service.

CATEC, the Community Investment Collaborative, Network2Work, United Way and the Virginia Career Works will also have representatives on hand.

To register to attend, click on the link in the Related Links box.