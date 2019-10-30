Judge dismisses defamation lawsuit over C-Ville Weekly article

A defamation lawsuit against University of Virginia associate professor and community activist, Jalane Schmidt, and former C-Ville Weekly news editor, Lisa Provence, was dismissed on Monday in Albemarle County Circuit Court.

Provence and Schmidt said they are relieved Judge Claude Worrell dismissed the suit.

Provence had written an article in March titled, “The Plaintiffs: Who’s who in the fight to keep confederate monuments."

Edward Dickinson Tayloe II was named as one of the plaintiffs, and she wrote about the Tayloe family’s slave-owning history.

"I don't think there's been that many cases like this in Virginia, or anywhere, where one's family history is used as a topic to claim defamation,” said Provence.

She quoted a sentence from Schmidt at the end of Tayloe's section in the article that said, “For generations, this family has been roiling the lives of black people, and this is what [plaintiff Tayloe] chooses to pursue.” This led to Tayloe alleging both Provence and Schmidt had damaged his personal and professional reputation.

"One of the things we've been doing a lot of here in Charlottesville for the past three years is some truth-telling about race and white supremacy in our community," said Schmidt.

Provence said the decision to dismiss this case against them upholds the First Amendment right of freedom of the press and speech.

"I think it was a win for reporters trying to do accurate work and address issues that are of public concern,” she said. “And certainly the Confederate statue issue has been huge here in Charlottesville."

Schmidt said this case has only emboldened her even more to continue her activism and her historical walking tours of downtown Charlottesville.

"I really took strength knowing that people in the past have had to go through this,” said Schmidt, “and I took their energy with me. And before we went into court I brought my legal team from ACLU Virginia to the slave auction block, to say 'I'm doing this for them.'"

CBS19 has reached out to Tayloe’s attorney Thomas Albro for comment but has not heard back.

They have 30 days since Monday’s decision to file an appeal.