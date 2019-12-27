Judge plans to halt latest voter ID mandate in North Carolina

A federal judge plans to block the latest attempt by North Carolina Republicans at the General Assembly to require a photo identification to vote.

A federal court announced that next week Judge Loretta Biggs will formally halt the directive that is supposed to begin with the March primary until a lawsuit challenging it is settled.

GOP leaders have been trying this decade to advance voter ID, saying over 30 states require it and it builds confidence in elections.

Data show voter impersonation is rare, and the state NAACP says the mandate remains tainted by racial bias.

The judge's order could be appealed.