Judge upholds temporary ban on sale of vaping products

A federal judge has upheld Massachusetts' four-month ban on the sale of vaping products — at least for now.

U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani on Friday denied the vaping industry's request for a temporary reprieve from the ban while their legal challenge plays out in Boston federal court.

Industry group Vapor Technology Association and local vape store owners have argued the ban will destroy Massachusetts' $331 million nicotine vapor products industry and cause "irreparable harm" to their business.

Talwani said the group and store owners did not show they would likely succeed on the merits of the case. The next court hearing is Oct. 15.

Democratic Gov. Charlie Baker issued the ban Sept. 24 after state officials reported 10 probable or confirmed cases of lung illness caused by e-cigarette products.