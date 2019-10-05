Jury to resume deliberation in ex-officer's manslaughter trial

This undated file photo provided by the Kingsland Police Department shows Officer Zechariah Presley. The former Georgia police officer charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a fleeing man now faces a lawsuit as well. A wrongful death lawsuit was filed, Monday, April 15, 2019, in coastal Camden County on behalf of a minor daughter of 33-year-old Tony Green, who died after being shot multiple times June 20. Presley was fired after being charged with Green's death. (Kingsland Police Department via AP)
By  | 
Updated: Sat 1:28 AM, Oct 05, 2019

WOODBINE, Ga. (AP) -- Jury deliberations will resume Saturday morning in the trial of a former Georgia police officer charged in the fatal shooting of a fleeing, unarmed man.

Local news media reported jurors in the manslaughter trial of Zechariah Presley adjourned around 8 p.m. Friday without reaching a decision after their first full day of deliberations.

The white ex-officer faces up to 20 years in prison if he's convicted of voluntary manslaughter in death of Tony Green, who was black.

Presley was a Kingsland police officer when Green fled a June 2018 traffic stop. A foot chase ended with a brief struggle between them. Then Presley shot Green eight times.

Darkness and something covering Presley's body camera obscured the details. Presley was recorded telling another officer afterward: "He started taking off. And I fired."

Presley testified Green turned back to face him and he feared Green was armed. Investigators determined Green held a cellphone.

On Thursday, a prosecutor asked jurors to convict Presley for a "fatal mistake," but a defense attorney argued that the officer justifiably "feared for his life" when he shot and killed Green.

The evidence indicated a short struggle between Presley and Green, but prosecutors accused the officer of exaggerating that they had a full-blown fight.

"He made a fatal mistake and it was a mistake that cost a man his life," prosecutor Rocky Bridges said of Presley. "You don't have to like Tony Green. ...He ran from the police, not a good decision. But he was not armed. He did not turn on officer Presley. He did not deserve to die."

Defense attorney Adrienne Browning accused investigators of spending hours examining the video and picking the most damaging parts to second guess Presley's split-second decision to open fire. She blamed Green for deciding to fight Presley after a foot chase rather than just running away.

"Tony Green was not shot because of misdemeanor offenses," Browning said. "He was shot because of bad decision after bad decision, until the threat was overwhelming and Zech feared for his life."

 
CBS19NEWS.COM COMMENT GUIDELINES
The comments sections of CBS19News.com are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from our viewers, but we only ask that you use your best judgment. CBS19News.com tracks IP addresses. Repeat violators may be banned from posting comments.
View Comment Guidelines powered by Disqus