Kaine criticizes plan to divert funding to border wall

President Donald Trump is diverting some money from the military to help fund his wall along the southern border.

He recently announced he is going to take $3.6 billion out of military construction projects to put money into the wall.

Virginia Senator Tim Kaine, who is a member of the Armed Forces Committee, says Trump could have gotten a deal through Congress if he was willing to work with other lawmakers.

Kaine says taking the money away from the military is not right and says Trump promised, several times, that the United States would not fund the wall.

"Of the $3.6 billion, $77 million of it is Virginia projects," said Kaine. "We shouldn't be slashing that money for the president's foolish broken promise on the border wall."

Trump plans to use the reallocated funding for about 175 miles of fencing along the border with Mexico.