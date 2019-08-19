Kennel asks for help to find pets missing after fire

A Charlottesville kennel is asking for help to find three animals that have not been accounted for following a weekend fire.

Pet Paradise says two cats and a dog are missing after the fire that occurred around 6:30 p.m. Sunday on Concord Avenue.

"At Pet Paradise, our foremost goal is the safety of the dogs and cats in our care. Yesterday, our Charlottesville resort suffered a fire, and two cats and one dog escaped during the chaos of this terrible event," said company President and CEO Fernando Acosta-Rua. "As of this morning, we have contacted all the owners and notified them of their pet's locations. We are hoping the Charlottesville community can help us search for these missing pets to reunite them with their families as quickly as possible."

Within minutes of the fire being reported, Pet paradise says its staff and the Charlottesville Fire Department were there.

There were no fatalities in the fire and 75 animals were rescued, but local veterinarians did administer oxygen to some of the pets, and the company's Chief Veterinary Officer Dr. Jamie Pickett examined some that were in critical condition at emergency clinics.

All of the rescued animals have either been reunited with their owners, are staying at local pet boarding facilities, or are being cared for at local veterinary hospitals.

Pet Paradise says all of the pets that are being treated at the veterinary hospitals are currently in stable condition.

Acosta-Rua says staff members are searching for the missing pets with the aim of bringing them home safely. Images of the three missing pets can be found by clicking on the link in the Related Links box.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Customers with questions are advised to call (434) 293-7387.