Kennel offers reward to help find missing pets

A local kennel is offering a reward for the safe return of two pets that remain lost following a Sunday evening fire.

Pet Paradise is offering a total of $4,000 in rewards for the safe return of the dog Bailey and the cat Izzy, $2,000 per pet.

These two animals were among three that went missing following a fire at the kennel's location on Concord Avenue.

The third animal, a cat named Shadow, was found and returned on Monday night.

The company says at least seven of its staff members have been searching in rotations for the missing pets.

Of the 78 animals that were being boarded at the kennel at the time of the fire, 76 have been accounted for, and most of them are recovering.

However, a 14-year-old dog that suffered from pre-existing congestive heart failure was euthanized following discussions with the animal's owner on Monday.

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.

Anyone who has information on Bailey or Izzy can contact Pet Paradise by calling (434) 293-7387.