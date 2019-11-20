Keswick couple gets donated propane tank, fuel to heat their home

An Albemarle County family in need has gotten a new propane tank thanks to a local fuel company.

Tiger Fuel Company installed a new 500-gallon propane tank with a complimentary fill up at the home of Eugene and Cleo Carr in Keswick.

This is part of the company's new partnership with AHIP to help the organization's client families.

Along with the new tank, the Carrs will get pro-rated fills to help ease their expenses in heating their home.

"Being able to help a family with heating needs right before the holidays is something our company is honored to do," said Tiger Fuel Operations Officer Taylor Sutton. "Doing business in our community also means giving back to the community."

Tiger Fuel worked with AHIP all year to volunteer on various home repair projects. It also donated other pieces of equipment, fuel and labor, worth more than $10,000, over the year.

The Carrs have lived in their Keswick home for more than 60 years, and limited resources have prevented them from doing some important home maintenance.

The propane tank was installed Wednesday.

AHIP is also launching a special holiday donor match challenge because two local donors have said they will give $60,000 to the nonprofit with a challenge to the community to give another $60,000.

These funds would go to help more area residents in need of critical home repairs and upgrades so they can stay safe in their own homes.

All donations made to AHIP during this challenge will be matched dollar for dollar to reach the goal of $120,000.

For more information, click on the link in the Related Links box.