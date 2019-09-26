Kicks for SARA fundraising event

A special fundraiser was held Thursday for the Sexual Assault Resource Agency, or SARA, where kicks make difference.

On Pantops and on Timberwood Boulevard, 9Round is raising funds for the nonprofit by counting the number of kicks delivered by members and volunteers.

The Stronger for SARA event donates one cent for every kick.

The kickboxing fitness gym teaches all kinds of kicks, roundhouse, front, side, plus a full-body workout.

Pantops 9Round owner Sherie Flores says learning these techniques can help women build confidence,

"Many of our members are women and we find that women especially gain confidence through being physically fit and what we are doing is getting that muscle memory going. It's always good to know how to handle yourself. And be as strong as possible, "she said.

Over the last eight years, 9Round has raised nearly $375,000 nationally for charity.