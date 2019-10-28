Kindergartners sing to seniors at the Laurels

A group of kindergartners from Meriwether Lewis Elementary School put on Halloween costumes to sing to seniors at the Laurels of Charlottesville Monday afternoon.

The students performed a list of songs they learned in class as part of a community service project.

Cheryl Wetmore-Simpson, a music teacher at Meriwether Lewis Elementary School, said these community service projects provide their students with an opportunity to learn how to give back to the community.

"As our students get into the upper grades, it helps them develop teamwork because they're developing their own community service projects and also helps them develop leadership skills," she said. "It's a great opportunity for them to do this within the music program."

Wetmore-Simpson said the students will continue their community service projects during the school year.