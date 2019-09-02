National nonprofit gives away books

Agnor-Hurt Elementary kindergartener Adrienne Largiader is among many kindergarten students going home with free books to read.

That is because a national nonprofit started by Jenna Baker in New York City more than 40 years is adding to her book collection.

The Soho Center launched the Read Every Day (RED) project in 19 elementary schools in Central Virginia to provide ten books over the first ten days of school.

The books were distributed to kindergartners in a Title I school, schools that have a higher-free-and-reduced lunch student population that the division average 31 percent.

"Books have a very special place in childhood. They give children very happy times with parents and with siblings, lots of children enjoy bedtime stories but reading books throughout the day is a way for children to engage with books, love reading and ultimately do very well in school because reading is a core skill that they need and this is a wonderful appealing way to start that for children,” said The Soho Center founder Jenna Baker.

The books have hardback covers with stories inside of animal adventures and bold pictures.

"This kind of book for a hardback covered book that is going to have these bright pictures this is what kindergarten love. They are going to love this rather than a book without pictures without things they can relate to,” said Agnor-Hurt Elementary School teacher Kelly Ewing.

The books can also provide kindergartners with a foundation to excel in school.

"Our kindergartens that are reading fluently on level in kindergarten, it is only going to progress. They get to first grade, and their reading level goes up. They get to second grade, and their reading level goes up. When they are in the higher grades, they can read on grade level, which is excellent, rather than being behind for kids that are not exposed to books and not reading at home every single night," said Ewing.

The Soho Center is a national nonprofit that promotes childhood literacy, school readiness and success. To learn more about the Soho Center, click on the link in the Relates Links box.