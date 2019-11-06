Kirtley, Price, and Mallek win Albemarle Board of Supervisors election

Bea LaPisto Kirtley, Donna Price, and Ann Mallek win the three seats on the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors election on Tuesday.

The city of Mary Esther in Okaloosa County held a special municipal election Tuesday, June 4. (MGN)

Kirtley ran for the Rivanna District winning against a write-in. Mike Johnson was running a write-in campaign, but at this time, officials have not yet said how many of the write-in votes were for him.

Price won the Scottsville District seat against Republican Michael Hallahan. Mallek was re-elected for her seat against Republican Steve Harvey. All three winners were Democrats.

Price said she looks forward to working together to find common ground among the other supervisors.

"During my campaign, I promised that the first thing I would do would be to reach out to the Republicans and say let's sit down and talk, and that's what I'm going to do starting tonight," said Price. "I'm going to reach out and say come on, let's sit down, let's come together to make this a better place for everyone."

Mallek said she is grateful to be re-elected and believes she won because of her connection to the community.

"I think people count on the fact that I'm available to them and listen carefully to what they have to say," said Mallek. "It's a culture we've built for 12 years and they really seem to have confidence in it."

There are six seats on the board in all.