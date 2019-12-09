Kiwanis selling trees to support area children and youth

The local Kiwanis Club is once again helping people celebrate the holidays and raising money to benefit children and youth.

This is the 87th year the Kiwanis Club of Charlottesville has sold locally-grown Christmas trees and wreaths to earn money to support its service projects.

Proceeds from the sales go to four Key Clubs at local high schools, a CKI Club at the University of Virginia, the Jefferson Area Aktion Club, a Central Little League team, and an annual Holiday Party for Persons with Disabilities at WorkSource Enterprises.

The trees and wreaths are available in the Seminole Square parking lot Mondays through Fridays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., until supplies run out.

They are located in front of Fergusons and Marshalls in the shopping center.

For more information, click on the link in the Related Links box.