Kline fined, ordered to jail for contempt in Aug. 12 lawsuit

Unite the Right organizer Elliott Kline has been fined and ordered to go to jail for failing to turn over information in a lawsuit.

Federal Judge Norman K. Moon found Kline, who also goes by Eli Mosley, in contempt of court last month for failing to share his computer, cell phone and social media posts about the planning of the event with the plaintiffs.

In court on Monday, Kline insisted he has tried to comply with discovery but said that he is unable to access multiple Twitter accounts he used. He said he no longer has a computer the plaintiffs want to search, and he gave various explanations for why he hasn’t provided other information the court ordered him to give.

Kline, who is now representing himself, is being sued along with other Unite the Right organizers including Jason Kessler, Richard Spencer and Christopher Cantwell. The plaintiffs allege the defendants planned the rally to bring violence against minorities.

Moon ruled Kline must pay the plaintiffs $600 by Dec. 30 and said he must turn himself in to U.S. Marshals on Jan. 6. He must provide all of the required documentation and information at that time or he will remain jailed until the court decides he has met the requirements and is no longer in contempt.

Kline may avoid jail if the judge rules he has provided the necessary information before Jan. 6. Kline declined to comment after the hearing on Monday.