LOCKN' moving to June for 2020 festival

The 2020 LOCKN' music festival will be taking place in June instead of August.

The festival says this is to celebrate Phil Lesh's 80th birthday.

It will still be held at Infinity Downs in Nelson County, this time on June 19, 20 and 21.

On its website, the festival says there is a special "Steal Your Thursday" add-on that will feature a special Jerry Dance Party at the main stage.

And the extra day will give attendees a chance to set up and settle in before the music begins.

There will also be Early Entry on Wednesday.

LOCKN' 'LUMNI tickets will go on sale Friday morning.