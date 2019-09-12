La. mother and 11-year-old daughter arrested for giving THC gummies to classmates, deputies say

An 11-year-old girl brought marijuana-laced gummy candies to school and shared them with her classmates Tuesday (Sept. 10), according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

At least one child ate the candy and “had a reaction,” before being brought to the hospital for treatment, STPSO said.

Deputies arrested both the mother and the child - who said she knew the gummies had THC in them before she gave them to her classmates, according to STPSO.

Her mother, 30-year-old Alexandria Price, admitted to making the candies and was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on charges including drug possession, manufacturing and distribution, cruelty to juveniles and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The 11-year-old was arrested on a drug distribution charge and was released to the custody of a family member.

According to STPSO, the investigation remains ongoing and additional charges may be added.

