Many expected to hit the roads home

Monday afternoon and evening are the busiest times to travel for the Labor Day holiday, according to AAA.

While not quite as many people travel for Labor Day as they do for Memorial Day and July 4, AAA says it expected travel to be at a record high.

The organization estimated that one million Virginians would hit the road for the Labor Day holiday while an estimated 17 million would travel by plane.

AAA says cheaper gas prices contributed to the record number of people on the road for the holiday, offering advice to those traveling on the road.

"Be prepared; if there is any traffic make sure you are hydrated on the road,” said AAA Charlottesville Store Retail Manager Virginia Newton.