Lake Monticello Golf Course joins Audubon International program

A local golf course has been added to the Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary Program for Golf Courses.

The Lake Monticello Owners' Association says the Lake Monticello Golf Course has been given recognition in environmental planning.

According to a release, the ACSP is an international program administered by Audubon International that is designed to help landowners preserve and enhance the environmental quality of their property.

The program provides educational services to help existing golf courses develop effective conservation and wildlife enhancement programs.

Once an environmental plan is approved, properties that are participating may apply for recognition in Wildlife and Habitat Management, Chemical Use Reduction and Safety, Water Conservation, Water Quality Management, and Outreach and Education by showing they have met minimum requirements for each category.

The release says once the course has been recognized in all categories and received a site visit from Audubon International staff, it will be designated as a Certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary.

"The open space of a golf course is utilized not only by golfers, but is habitat for a variety of wildlife species," said Christine Kane, CEO of Audubon International. "We welcome Lake Monticello's commitment to the environment and to managing the golf course with wildlife in mind."

By participating in the program, the golf course will be involved in projects that enhance habitat for wildlife and preserve natural resources for the benefit of the local community, along the lines of the existing Blue Bird program.

