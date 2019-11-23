Lake Monticello Police investigating series of vandalisms

Police at Lake Monticello are investigating a series of vandalisms that happened during the early morning hours on Saturday.

According to police, they said the vandalisms happened in the Cherokee and Riverside sections of Lake Monticello.

Authorities say the vandal painted combinations of hate speech, hate symbols, and other symbols on six cars, which police believe were chosen at random.

If you have any information on this vandalism case, you're asked to call the Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office at (434)-589-8211 or CrimeStoppers at (434)-977-4000.