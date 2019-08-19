Land Use Program participants must submit revalidation application

Albemarle County residents who participate in the Land Use Program are running out of time to revalidate.

Current participants need to complete the 2020 land use revalidation application by Sept. 3.

If a completed application is not submitted to the Albemarle County Assessor's Office by that date, the participant will face a $125 late fee.

Anyone with questions regarding the application process can call (434) 296-5856 or visit room 243 at the County Office Building on McIntire Road.