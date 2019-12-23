Last-minute Christmas shopping

Some people were still getting their Christmas shopping done at Barracks Road Shopping Center the day before Christmas Eve.

"I started early this morning but I always wait until the last minute to do it, so I did it all today,” said shopper Kate Faulconer.

Faulconer said getting gifts ahead of time doesn't always work out.

"Life just gets crazy and it's easy to get it done all in one day at one time,” she said.

There are perks to shopping last minute.

"I got a lot of 50 percent off stuff. Some 40 percent off,” said Faulconer. “So waiting until the last minute is helpful sometimes."

Stores like Lou Lou Boutique welcome procrastinating shoppers with gifts ready for wrapping. Robin Peterson is a retail associate at the boutique.

"Helping people find their gifts, it's really rewarding to take part in that process of knowing we played a part in when they open up their present,” said Peterson.

Peterson said the holiday nearing has been keeping them busy.

"We have a lot of children coming in to shop for their presents and also a lot of people looking for last-minute Christmas stocking stuffers,” said Peterson.

Benjamin Kunkel took his little sister shopping to get their parents and siblings a gift, which he said can add up.

"Shopping is expensive,” said Kunkel. “I don’t like it.”

However, they still were able to get everything they needed.

"We really like Barnes and Noble just because sometimes they have some books I know my parents really like,” said Kunkel. “And also my dad's really big on vinyl stuff and I know they have a small collection. It's always interesting to see what they have. Then my mom, candles, lotions, and stuff."

Faulconer said having a place to get gifts in person still comes in handy for last-minute shoppers.

"I thought that everyone did online shopping but people have been out and about and it's been busy," said Faulconer.