Law to allow cameras on stop arm of Albemarle County school buses

When Albemarle County school buses hit the roads next week for the first day of school, they'll be equipped with cameras to catch drivers who fail to stop for students. This comes after a new bill that went into effect on July 1.

The new state law will allow the county to install cameras on the stop arm of school buses. County bus drivers honored Delegate Rob Bell who answered the call to action.

"School bus drivers will say they've had too many chances where the kid would get off the bus and a driver distracted would ride right by. It'll be a close call," Bell said.

The legislation changes Virginia code to allow the cameras to be put on buses and for the footage to be used to prosecute drivers.

Karen Chisholm has been driving buses for 30 years. She's seen motorists illegally zoom pass the stop sign, putting her students in harm's way.

She started the petition, rounding up signatures from 100 other bus drivers to get the measure through the General Assembly.

"If something were to happened you would be the first person to see one of your children getting hurt," Chisholm said. "When children stand there and they do wait, we'll try everything to get the person's attention so they won't be distracted. But it's always, what if."

The cameras will capture footage of drivers as they pass a school bus. If you're caught, you can expect to receive a ticket for $250.