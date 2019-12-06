Lawsuit against Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail dismissed

A lawsuit against the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail was dismissed by Judge Cheryl Higgins on Friday morning.

The lawsuit claims ACRJ was responsible for the death of Donna Johnson, who died in January 2013 after she was behind bars for more than a year. Daniel Johnson, Donna's brother, claims the jail didn't provide his sister with an oxygen tank for her medical needs.

Daniel, who represented himself, filed his original complaint in 2015, but said the court didn't follow up with him for the next steps. He said he followed up with the clerk in person and over the phone, but didn't get the proper notification for the court proceedings.

"I filed paperwork in the court. I can't make the courts do their job," he said. "I can only do my job. My job is filing the paperwork. Their job is letting me know if I can proceed or not. That never happened."

Jim Bowling, an attorney representing ACRJ, said the original case was purged in March 2019 after three years of no activity.

He also mentioned that the statute of limitations on the case has exceeded the two-year period.

Higgins said the original complaint had no requests of service, which led to her decision to dismiss the case.

With regard to this decision, ACRJ Superintendent Martin Kumer said, "The Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail has always and will continue to pride itself on the medical care we provide all citizens within our care."

Daniel said he's going to file an appeal with the court on this decision within the next 10 days. He also said he's looking for an attorney to represent him in this case.