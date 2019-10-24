Lawyer says panel found Wilder's conduct toward student concerning

A lawyer for a college student who accused former Virginia Gov. L. Douglas Wilder of kissing her without her consent says a review panel that cleared him of that allegation also found his interactions with the woman concerning.

Wilder said Thursday that an internal review panel at Virginia Commonwealth University rejected a finding by an investigator who found he kissed Sydney Black without her consent.

Black's attorney, Jason Wolfrey, confirmed the panel's finding, but said the group "didn't exactly clear him altogether."

Wolfrey said the panel's written report cites facts not disputed by Wilder, including that he gave the underage student alcohol on two occasions and was alone with her in his two homes. Wolfrey said the panel found that conduct "deeply concerning."

A VCU spokesman did not immediately return calls seeking comment.