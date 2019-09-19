Lawyers asks for redo of mental evaluation in murder, attempted murder case

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) -- The attorney for a Virginia man accused of killing his sister and stabbing his pregnant girlfriend is challenging a psychologist's opinion deeming the suspect competent to stand trial.

The Fredericksburg Free Lance-Star reports 21-year-old Daniel Alfredo Martinez-Nolasco is charged with first-degree murder, malicious wounding and attempted murder in the 2018 attack.

Court records show psychologist Jeremy Walden evaluated Martinez-Nolasco in June and determined he was fit to stand trial.

Defense attorney Alan Polsky calls the findings unacceptable because his client doesn't speak English and should've had an in-person interpreter during the test, instead of one over the phone.

Polsky is asking a judge to provide funds so the defense can redo the evaluation with an in-person interpreter. That request will be heard Sept. 27.

 
