Leadership Charlottesville class of 2020 announced

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce has announced its latest Leadership Charlottesville class.
According to a release, 39 people from various member businesses and civic organizations will make up the class of 2020, including representatives from the Albemarle County Police Department, Ting, Piedmont Virginia Community College, the University of Virginia, the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation, the UVA School of Medicine, the Miller School of Albemarle, and several others.
Leadership Charlottesville was created in 1982 as an economic development initiative to help improve the community's economic vitality and quality of life by building a reservoir of civic leaders.
Since that time, the program has graduated more than 1,000 people.
“I am excited to welcome our newest Leadership Charlottesville class,” said Martin Burks III, the manager and vice president of the J.F. Bell Funeral Home and 2018 Chairman of the Chamber Board of Directors. “These are some of our area's best and brightest leaders, who are eager to learn more about Charlottesville and get involved where there's a need.”
The release also says the Leadership Charlottesville Alumni Association awarded scholarships worth $2,150 to six members of the new class who represent a woman-owned small business, minority-owned small business or a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.
And the Chamber Business Diversity Council also awarded scholarships to two members worth a total of $750.
The new class will commence in September and run through April.
Members will participate in an all-day challenge course event, weekly sessions, and team projects to address community issues.
List of Leadership Charlottesville class of 2020:
Taylor Averitte, Jamie White Real Estate
Cal Beasley, CFA Institute
Darrell Byers, Albemarle County Police Department
Gwendolyn Cassady, ManagingLove
Kara Chandeysson, Ting
Jean Chappell, Piedmont Virginia Community College
Ty Cooper, Lifeview Marketing & Visuals
Daniel Fairley II, City of Charlottesville / Alliance for Black Male Achievement
Marcia Fisher, University of Virginia Community Credit Union
Donald Giannangeli, Edward Jones
Corrinne Giller, MichieHamlett Attorneys at Law
Shelomith Gonzalez, R.E. Lee Companies, Inc.
Gloria Graham, University of Virginia
Robert Gray, Dreamin’ Diamonds, LLC
Gregory Harper, County of Albemarle
S. Lisa Herndon, Keller Williams Alliance
Treat Jackson, Tax Ladies, Inc.
Hannah Johnson, Martha Jefferson Hospital Foundation
Russell Kruse, Royer Caramanis, PLC
Virginia Leary, Piedmont Housing Alliance
Caitlin Marcotte, City of Charlottesville / Parks & Recreation
Aiyana Marcus, Charlottesville Area Community Foundation
Richard Needham, Clayborne Education, LLC
Shaista Nizaam, Omni Charlottesville Hotel
Lachen Parks, City of Charlottesville / Communications
Misty Parsons, University of Virginia Foundation
Christian Patrizia, Skeen Law Offices
Judy Pointer, UVA School of Medicine
David Puckett, Albemarle County Fire Rescue
Arthur Rogers, Martin Horn, Inc.
James Rowland, Great Eastern Management Company
Derek Rush, Steele Property Group, LLC
Zoie Smith, City of Charlottesville / Office of Economic Development
Richard Smyth, MPS
Susan Thomas, Retired, IBM Global Consulting
Jesse Torrey, Whole Woman’s Health Alliance
Patton Usry, Miller School of Albemarle
Teresa Willis, Piedmont Virginia Community College
Henry Young, Scott | Kroner, PLC