Leadership Charlottesville class of 2020 announced

The Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce has announced its latest Leadership Charlottesville class.

According to a release, 39 people from various member businesses and civic organizations will make up the class of 2020, including representatives from the Albemarle County Police Department, Ting, Piedmont Virginia Community College, the University of Virginia, the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation, the UVA School of Medicine, the Miller School of Albemarle, and several others.

Leadership Charlottesville was created in 1982 as an economic development initiative to help improve the community's economic vitality and quality of life by building a reservoir of civic leaders.

Since that time, the program has graduated more than 1,000 people.

“I am excited to welcome our newest Leadership Charlottesville class,” said Martin Burks III, the manager and vice president of the J.F. Bell Funeral Home and 2018 Chairman of the Chamber Board of Directors. “These are some of our area's best and brightest leaders, who are eager to learn more about Charlottesville and get involved where there's a need.”

The release also says the Leadership Charlottesville Alumni Association awarded scholarships worth $2,150 to six members of the new class who represent a woman-owned small business, minority-owned small business or a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

And the Chamber Business Diversity Council also awarded scholarships to two members worth a total of $750.

The new class will commence in September and run through April.

Members will participate in an all-day challenge course event, weekly sessions, and team projects to address community issues.

List of Leadership Charlottesville class of 2020:

Taylor Averitte, Jamie White Real Estate

Cal Beasley, CFA Institute

Darrell Byers, Albemarle County Police Department

Gwendolyn Cassady, ManagingLove

Kara Chandeysson, Ting

Jean Chappell, Piedmont Virginia Community College

Ty Cooper, Lifeview Marketing & Visuals

Daniel Fairley II, City of Charlottesville / Alliance for Black Male Achievement

Marcia Fisher, University of Virginia Community Credit Union

Donald Giannangeli, Edward Jones

Corrinne Giller, MichieHamlett Attorneys at Law

Shelomith Gonzalez, R.E. Lee Companies, Inc.

Gloria Graham, University of Virginia

Robert Gray, Dreamin’ Diamonds, LLC

Gregory Harper, County of Albemarle

S. Lisa Herndon, Keller Williams Alliance

Treat Jackson, Tax Ladies, Inc.

Hannah Johnson, Martha Jefferson Hospital Foundation

Russell Kruse, Royer Caramanis, PLC

Virginia Leary, Piedmont Housing Alliance

Caitlin Marcotte, City of Charlottesville / Parks & Recreation

Aiyana Marcus, Charlottesville Area Community Foundation

Richard Needham, Clayborne Education, LLC

Shaista Nizaam, Omni Charlottesville Hotel

Lachen Parks, City of Charlottesville / Communications

Misty Parsons, University of Virginia Foundation

Christian Patrizia, Skeen Law Offices

Judy Pointer, UVA School of Medicine

David Puckett, Albemarle County Fire Rescue

Arthur Rogers, Martin Horn, Inc.

James Rowland, Great Eastern Management Company

Derek Rush, Steele Property Group, LLC

Zoie Smith, City of Charlottesville / Office of Economic Development

Richard Smyth, MPS

Susan Thomas, Retired, IBM Global Consulting

Jesse Torrey, Whole Woman’s Health Alliance

Patton Usry, Miller School of Albemarle

Teresa Willis, Piedmont Virginia Community College

Henry Young, Scott | Kroner, PLC