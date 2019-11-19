Leadership Charlottesville selects community issues for projects

Four community issues have been selected for service projects that will be completed by a group of community leaders.

The Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce says its Leadership Charlottesville Class of 2020 selected the issues for their projects.

The class is divided into four teams, each of which will complete one of the projects.

The teams will be using their collective leadership and creativity to propose solutions to their given issue, including identifying how the issue is currently being addressed, what system changes can be made for possible long-term solutions to the issue, and how to organize and create change at a systemic or policy level.

The chamber says the teams will be expected to engage with local organizations, other community leaders and citizens to come up with their solutions.

The chamber adds that each Leadership Charlottesville applicant was asked to include their top two issues affecting the community on their application. Of the 30 issues shared, ten were then selected for discussion.

The four projects will concern the four top issues, which were selected after discussions. Those issues are community resources, housing, transportation and youth education.

There are some sub-issues that are also being considered. For example, in the housing group, members will also be talking about the history of Charlottesville and wealth disparity.

The transportation group will also be talking about accessibility and infrastructure, while the youth education group will work to address diversity and inclusion.

Leadership Charlottesville was created in 1982 as an economic development initiative for the Regional Chamber of Commerce. More than 1,000 people have graduated from the program.