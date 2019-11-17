League of Women Voters discuss early childcare

The League of Women Voters held a seminar discussing early childhood care and education at CitySpace on Sunday.

ReadyKids also spoke at the event to talk about a crisis in childcare locally and nationally. They expressed a need for improved regulations at childcare facilities and better training for workers.

"Virginia only meets 6 percent of the regulations that are recommended by the United States Department of Health and Human Services," said Beth Kariel, the chair of childcare committee of the League of Women Voters. "Virginia needs a lot of improvement."

She also said the League of Women Voters want the government to assist childcare owners through government subsidies or tax breaks.